Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Glen Carbon, IL
View Map
Steve Novosel Obituary
STEVE NOVOSEL- Steve Novosel, 83, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Madison and Granite City, IL passed away July 23, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4-8pm with a prayer service at 4pm. Funeral Mass 10am Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019
