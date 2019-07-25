|
STEVE NOVOSEL- Steve Novosel, 83, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Madison and Granite City, IL passed away July 23, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4-8pm with a prayer service at 4pm. Funeral Mass 10am Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019