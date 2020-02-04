Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Steven Beskorovany Obituary
Steven Beskorovany Steven Ivan Beskorovany, 43, of Belleville, IL, born June 5, 1976, in Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence. Steven worked as a project manager for a flooring company. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church. Surviving are his wife of ten years, Jennifer Lea, nee Goss, Beskorovany, whom he married October 23, 2009; his children, Kalayna and Trent Beskorovany; his parents, Estephan and Linda, nee Goff, Beskorovany; a sister, Tonya Hackworth, nee Beskorovany; and a niece, Tiana Beskorovany. Memorials may be made to an education fund for Kalayna and Trent, in care of Jennifer Beskorovany. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Chad Brown officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
