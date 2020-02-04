|
Steven Beskorovany Steven Ivan Beskorovany, 43, of Belleville, IL, born June 5, 1976, in Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence. Steven worked as a project manager for a flooring company. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church. Surviving are his wife of ten years, Jennifer Lea, nee Goss, Beskorovany, whom he married October 23, 2009; his children, Kalayna and Trent Beskorovany; his parents, Estephan and Linda, nee Goff, Beskorovany; a sister, Tonya Hackworth, nee Beskorovany; and a niece, Tiana Beskorovany. Memorials may be made to an education fund for Kalayna and Trent, in care of Jennifer Beskorovany. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Chad Brown officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020