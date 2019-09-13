|
Steven Buckman Steven M. Buckman, 69, of Collinsville, IL, born on November 9, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence. Steven worked as an Agent for Western and Southern Insurance Company. He was a vendor at Busch Stadium and was part time custodian for Collinsville Unit 10 School District. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL; Knights of Columbus, Collinsville, IL. He went to St. Joseph Grade School in East St. Louis and graduated from Assumption High School in 1967. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed going to the Muny Opera and watching Channel 9. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Martha C., nee Laughlin, Buckman, Sr. Surviving are his brothers and sister, Diane Buckman of St. Louis, Mo, Joseph A. (Cathy) Buckman, Jr. of Lexington, KY and Thomas Buckman of Costa Mesa, CA; nieces, Laura and Marie Buckman. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: Mass of Memorial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Colllinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Inurnment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019