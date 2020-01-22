|
Steven Burnett Steven Michael Burnett, age 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Steve was born on May 3, 1958 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Jesse Burnett and Alma (Tyrey) Burnett. On October 24, 1981, Steve married Diana Faye Morelan, the love of his life at Second Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Steve worked in the warehouse for Kettle River Furniture in Edwardsville, IL. He enjoyed listening to music and watching tv. He especially loved watching wrestling. Steve also enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Steve loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved taking care of his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Cordell Burnett. He is survived by his devoted wife, Diana Burnett of Granite City, IL; loving children, Josh (Melissa) Burnett of Granite City, IL, Justin Burnett of Granite City, IL and Jessica (Anthony) Burnett of South County, MO; dear sister, Cordean (David) Jones of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Dilyn, Alexes and Enzo; nephew, Brent (Caitlyn) Lyons of Glen Carbon, IL; several other nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Lucy; extended family and many friends. Memorial donations may be given to . Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Irwin Chapel 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Service: In celebration of his life, funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Chris Sedabres officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020