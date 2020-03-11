|
|
|
GULA - Steven Michael Gula, 75, of Wetumpka, AL, formerly of Troy, IL, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Friends may call 5-8pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL and again 9-10am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy. Funeral Mass will be 10am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the church. Interment in Calvary Catholic Church Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Richeson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020