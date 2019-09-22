|
Steven Haas Steven G. Haas, 55, of Belleville, IL, born June 5, 1964, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Haas was an assembler at MAC Medical, Millstadt, IL. Steve enjoyed attending local festivals and parades and listening to bands. He was a fan of local high school football games and especially enjoyed time spent with his niece and nephews. They enjoyed many Cardinal Baseball games together. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Henry I. and Marlene H., nee Deichmann, Haas; grandparents; aunts; and uncles. Surviving are two brothers, Henry W. (Donna) Haas of Red Bud, IL, and Bob Haas of Waterloo, IL; a niece, Lauren Haas; four nephews, Brenden Haas, Zachary Haas, Matthew Haas, and Nicholas Haas; two aunts, Cathy Becker of Belleville, IL, and Janet (Ray Jr.) Trebing of Glen Carbon, IL; his stepmother, Jane, nee Schmidt, Haas; and numerous cousins. Memorials may be made to Cardinals Care or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
