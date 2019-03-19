Home

Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Steven Harris

Steven Harris Obituary
Steven Lee Harris Steven Harris, 64, of Cahokia, Illinois, born March 20, 1954, in Waco, Texas, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at his residence. Steven was retired from Schnucks Market in Waterloo, IL. He enjoyed wood working and was a very energetic jokester and loved to make people laugh. He would light up a room when he walked in. He was preceded in death by a grandson, James Shafer, Jr.; his father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Albert and Rosie, nee Frye, Greer. Surviving are his loving wife of 33 years, Loretta, nee Greer, Harris; his children, Kimberly Harris of Cahokia, IL, William (Christina) Owens of Granite City, IL, and James Shafer of Cahokia, IL; his parents, Hobart and Betty, nee Hawkins, Harris of Cahokia, IL; his brothers, Gary (Mary) Harris of St. Jacob, IL and Keith (Jeanne) Harris of Cape Girardeau, MO. He was also a dear nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the family. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. The arrangements were under the direction of Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A private cremation was to be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019
