Steven Junod
October 4, 2020
formerly of O'Fallon, Illinois - Steven J. Junod, age 66, born January 18, 1954, in Belleville, Ill., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Memphis Jewish Home, Cordova, Tenn., after a brief Illness.
Steve grew up in O'Fallon and attended St. Clare Catholic School and graduated from O'Fallon Township High School.
He liked the St. Louis Cardinals baseball, watching television and movies, and going out to eat. He looked forward to going to Pompano Beach, Florida every winter with his mom to be with his sister, Linda. Despite his handicaps, Steven was always friendly and upbeat. He was also a constant companion to his and Linda's mother after her husband's passing. Steven was a really great brother and will be dearly missed.
Steven is preceded in death by his father John Junod, mother Norma, nee Reaka, Junod.
He is survived by sibling Linda, nee Junod, Walsh of Collierville, TN, nephew, Ian Walsh of Collierville, TN, great-niece McKenzie Walsh of Chattanooga, TN, and great-nephew Johnathan Walsh, of Collierville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, Steven's family encourages friends and family to perform an act of kindness in Steven's honor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com
.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, with Father Jim Deiters officiating.