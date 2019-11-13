|
|
Steven Kehrer Steven W. Kehrer, 51, of Red Bud, IL, died November 10, 2019, in Red Bud, IL. He was born January 27, 1968, in Belleville, IL. He is survived by his wife Victoria Kehrer nee Stearns; children Chelsie (Jesse) Cottner, Lydia Bradley (Josh Voelkel), Janie Kehrer, and Kyle Kehrer; grandchildren Levi Voelkel and Aiden Kehrer; parents Wlibert "Butch" and Nancy Kehrer (nee Campbell); brother Rick Kehrer; mother-in-law Regina (Darrell) Sons; special pet Buddy; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steven is preceded in death by his father-in-law Roger Stearns Sr. He was a member of Boilermakers Local Union #363 Belleville, IL; St. Anne's Parish Militia; and Les Coureurs des Bois de Fort de Chartres. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to . Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 11 AM until time of service Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home Service: Service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL, with Ted Mueller officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019