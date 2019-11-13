Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kehrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Kehrer


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Kehrer Obituary
Steven Kehrer Steven W. Kehrer, 51, of Red Bud, IL, died November 10, 2019, in Red Bud, IL. He was born January 27, 1968, in Belleville, IL. He is survived by his wife Victoria Kehrer nee Stearns; children Chelsie (Jesse) Cottner, Lydia Bradley (Josh Voelkel), Janie Kehrer, and Kyle Kehrer; grandchildren Levi Voelkel and Aiden Kehrer; parents Wlibert "Butch" and Nancy Kehrer (nee Campbell); brother Rick Kehrer; mother-in-law Regina (Darrell) Sons; special pet Buddy; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steven is preceded in death by his father-in-law Roger Stearns Sr. He was a member of Boilermakers Local Union #363 Belleville, IL; St. Anne's Parish Militia; and Les Coureurs des Bois de Fort de Chartres. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to . Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 11 AM until time of service Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home Service: Service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL, with Ted Mueller officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quernheim Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -