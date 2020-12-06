Steve Kotras, Jr.
May 20, 1927 - December 1, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Steve Gus Kotras, Jr., 93 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020, at the Elmwood Nursing and Rehab, Maryville, IL.
Steve was born in E. St. Louis, IL, on May 20, 1927 to the late Steven and Magdeline (nee Roznik) Kotras. On December 27, 1947 he married Gloria McGowan Kotras, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Magdeline and Carl in infancy, Emily (Ray) Norris, Ann (Lindsey) Harrington and Josephine (Edmund) Wondolowski.
Steve is survived by children, Stephen (Debbie) Kotras of Fairview Heights, IL, Brenda Ratay of Phoenix, AZ and Richard (Donna) Kotras of Collinsville, IL.; grandcchildren Shannon (Jeff) Webster of Freeburg, IL., Adrianne (Jonathan) Leonardelli of Cary, NC, Elizabeth (Spencer) Harries of Las Vegas, NV., Nathanael (Lauren) Kotras of Nashville, TN., Joshua (Helena) Kotras, of Nashville, TN., Stephen (Jennifer) Perkins of Jacksonville, FL. and Sean Ratay, Abbey (Paul) Williams and Kevin (Chrissy) Ratay of Arizona. Great grandchildren Nate, Preston and Emmy.
He was an Army veteran of WWII and served in the European Theatre. He retired from Hunter Packing Co. in E St Louis as a millwright.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Graveside Service: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11:00 am, Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL, with Father Rob Johnson officiating.
Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.