|
|
|
KOVACH - Steven J. Kovach, 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation 4-8pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, services will be 10:30am Friday, February 14, 2020 at the chapel. Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020