Steven Mark Wrigley Steven Mark Wrigley, 66 of Collinsville, IL, born May 4, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Floyd and Bernadine (nee Thiel) Wrigley, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home. After high school, Steven joined the United States Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he started his career on the assembly line at the Chrysler Plant in Fenton , retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. Steven was an avid fan of horse racing, owning three race horses himself over the years. In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Wrigley Jr.; Ronald Wrigley; Leonard Wrigley; Richard Wrigley; and Dennis Wrigley. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Christina Sandage; grandchildren, Dontez; Devon; Kyle; and Jordan Sandage; sister, Nancy Gerstenecker; and dear friends, Richard Turner and Keith Thompson. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 7 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service celebrating Steven's life will be held 7 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating. Memorial contributions in Steven's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.herrfuneral.com