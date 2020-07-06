1/1
Steven Mark Wrigley
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Mark Wrigley Steven Mark Wrigley, 66 of Collinsville, IL, born May 4, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Floyd and Bernadine (nee Thiel) Wrigley, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home. After high school, Steven joined the United States Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he started his career on the assembly line at the Chrysler Plant in Fenton , retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. Steven was an avid fan of horse racing, owning three race horses himself over the years. In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Wrigley Jr.; Ronald Wrigley; Leonard Wrigley; Richard Wrigley; and Dennis Wrigley. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Christina Sandage; grandchildren, Dontez; Devon; Kyle; and Jordan Sandage; sister, Nancy Gerstenecker; and dear friends, Richard Turner and Keith Thompson. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 7 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service celebrating Steven's life will be held 7 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating. Memorial contributions in Steven's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.herrfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved