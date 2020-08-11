1/1
Steven Mensing
Steven Mensing Steven Michael Mensing, 59, of O'Fallon, IL died peacefully at home due to brain cancer on Saturday, August 9, 2020. Steven was born June 22, 1961 in Breese, IL. He was a man of many talents and abilities. Throughout his career he was a State of Illinois prison warden, police officer with server departments, a probation officer with St. Clair County, a teacher, a public speaker, an entrepreneur, a scuba diving instructor, and a conceal and carry instructor. He was a member of many associations including St. Clair Special Emergency Services, International Association of Emergency Managers, Tri-Star Search and Rescue, Department of Justice Anti- Terrorism Advisory Task Force, ATAC-Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri, and National Association of Specialists and Instructors. He was on the board of directors for several notable organizations including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Christian Social Services, and a chairman for Habitat for Humanity. His hobbies included photography, scuba diving, fishing, camping, shooting, hunting, and spending time with his family. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Albert Mensing and mother-in-law, Jeanette Padgett. He is survived by his wife, Jo Marie Mensing nee Padgett and children, Brian Mensing and Sarah Mensing of O'Fallon, IL; mother, Betty Lou Mensing nee Frey of O'Fallon, IL; father-in-law, Gene Padgett of Belleville, IL; brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws, Chris (Carol) Padgett of Belleville, IL, Tim (Nubia Monsalve) Padgett of Shiloh, IL, Tony (Heather Rayka) Padgett of Indiana, Lisa (Jim) Vandeloo of Bartelso, IL; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to the Mensing Education Fund at Bank of America. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation and funeral service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Deacon Tom Powers officiating. Schildknecht Funeral Home.

