Steven Petroff Steven R. Petroff, age 65 of Collinsville, Illinois born in St. Louis, Missouri passed from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. Steven was a local businessman who worked tirelessly in the construction and trucking industry. He enjoyed working with his family and spending time with his five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Petroff. Steven is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra Petroff; his four loving children: Ginger Petroff (Kenneth Cunningham), Stephanie (Gregory) Cushing, Adam (Christine) Petroff, and Andrew Petroff (Brandi Harris, fiancé'); and his five grandchildren: Mira, Ethan, Keylie, Keegan and Lane. Additionally, he is survived by his father, Thomas Petroff Sr.; siblings: Thomas Jr (Judith) Petroff, Edward (Debra) Petroff, Theresa (James) Reagh and Janice Petroff; his father and mother-in-law, Raymond (Virginia) Lynch; and sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia (Gary) Dori. As a long-time Collinsville resident and local business owner, memorials may be made in Steven's honor to the Collinsville Food Pantry and mailed to Barry Wilson Funeral Home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome. com Service: A private service was held at Barry Wilson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor James Donahue.