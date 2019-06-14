Steven W. Pickett Steven William Pickett, age 66, of O'Fallon, Ill., was born on Tuesday, December 9, 1952 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Steve was born in Dekalb, Illinois andraised in Rochester, Illinois. Steve was an amazing son, husband, father and grandpa to two wonderful grandchildren. The Pickett driveway on Oriole Drive in O'Fallon was famous for welcoming any and all guests. Steve's neighbors became his extended family. He was always offering a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He could fix practically anything or createwhatever he, Sally, and Rachel could come up with. Steve married his high school sweetheart, Sally, nee Spradlin, Pickett, and they began their life in Rochester, Illinois. They had one precious daughter Rachel. Steve began his work at Lee-Norse Company and transitioned to Central Illinois Public Service Company/Ameren. He devoted his time with Ameren starting in 1980 until he retired in 2015. Ameren took him from Pana, Illinois to O'Fallon, Illinois. Steve was an avid golfer, which included three hole-in-ones: two at PanaCountry Club and one at Far Oaks Golf Club. As he and Sally raised their daughter in O'Fallon, he was active with the girls' golf program and always supported OTHS athletics. Steve participated in the O'Fallon Citizens Police Academy and Breakfast with Santa as well as the annual O'Fallon Policeman Golf Scramble. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Jean, nee Neese, Pickett; grandparents, J. Malcolm and Angela Pickett; and grandparents, Robert and Lucille Neese. Surviving aer his wonderful wife of 45 years Sally, nee Spradlin, Pickett; father WilliamPickett; daughter Rachel (Brad) Gotshall, two granddaughters, Lily and Lucy Gotshall; sister, Ann (Ray) Schlicht, of Chaseburg, Wisc.; brother-in-law John (Mary) Spradlin, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends and neighbors. The online guest book may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com . In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in his honor to the Stonewolf First Tee Golf Program or the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #198, and should be mailed to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, IL 62269 Service: A Celebration of life will take place at Far Oaks Golf Club, 419 Old Collinsville Rd, Caseyville, IL 62232, Saturday, June 15, 2019, beginning at 3:00 pm, with a brief service at 4:00 pm, and will continue until 7:00 pm. Arrangements handled by WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, OFallon

