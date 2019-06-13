Home

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Wake
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Edwardsville, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Church
Edwardsville, IL
Steven Platt Obituary
STEVEN PLATT- Steven Christopher Platt, age 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois died Sunday, June 9, 2019. The wake for Steven Platt has been scheduled to take place between 4 to 8 p.m. (CST) Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church Edwardsville, IL. Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. (CST) on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Boniface Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 13, 2019
