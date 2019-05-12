Home

Steven L. Wolf Steven L. "Wolfman" Wolf, age 67, of Fairmont City, IL, formerly of Washington Park, IL, born on September 6, 1951 in Cleveland, OH, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence. Steven was a United States Navy Veteran, serving on the USS White Plains and worked for Terminal Railroad for 39 years. He loved gardening and was a St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Ray and Barbara Ann, nee Whitworth, Wolf; his sisters, Janet Wolf and Victoria Lett; and his nephew, Richard Lett. He is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Wolf, nee Morales; step-children, Paul (JoAnn) Maberry of Litchfield, IL, Michael J. Maberry (Paula Garcia) of Caseyville, IL and Monica (John) Reyes of Collinsville, IL; step-grandchildren, Michael A. Maberry, Kyle Maberry, Christina (John) Hankins, Brianna Reyes, Katherine Maberry and Cassie Maberry; step-great-grandchildren, Cereyna Hankins and John Hankins, Jr.; his brother, Rob (Tina) Wolf of Albuquerque, NM; his sister, Debbie (Ed) Knox of Collinsville, IL; and good friend, Clint Lovelett. Steven is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. . Visitation: Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019
