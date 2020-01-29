Home

Steven Zacha Steven Zacha, 75, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home. Steven was born on December 22, 1944 in Altamont, IL to Louis and Gladys (Grobengieser) Zacha. He married Cynthia Kindle in Las Vegas on November 15, 1987. Steven was a Navy veteran and lived life to the fullest. Survivors include his wife Cynthia Zacha of Goreville; children Stephanie Henschen (Jeff) of Freeburg, Steven Zacha (Bridget) of Collinsville, Elizabeth Usselton (Eric) of Collinsville, Jennifer Loman-Wagner (Matt) of St. Louis; six grandchildren, Janet VanValkenburg-Mudge (Trevor) of Ann Arbor, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Zacha. For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit bluefuneralhome.com Service: Steven's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Blue Funeral Home in Goreville is assisting the family with arrangements. Blue Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
