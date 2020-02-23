|
Sue Procasky Sue E. Procasky, nee Dennerlein, 71, of Freeburg, IL, born March 12, 1948, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Sue graduated from Belleville Township High School West in 1966 and attended Southwestern Illinois College. She retired from Union Planters Trust Company in Belleville, IL. Sue loved her family with all her heart. She enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming, cooking and shopping with friends. Sue was a very organized person and loved working on her computer and decorating for the holidays. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Procasky; her parents, John and Doris, nee Poirot, Dennerlein; and her father-in-law, Arthur Procasky; Surviving are her wonderful loving husband of 50 years, James Procasky, whom she married on October 24, 1969, at St. Peter's Cathedral in Belleville, IL; a son, Brian Procasky (girlfriend, Beth Guetterman Hill) of Hillsboro, MO; his children, Seth and Brady Procasky; and their mother, Michelle Procasky; three other grandchildren, Cody, Maelynn, and Kooper Procasky, and their mother, Kindra Procasky, all of Marissa, IL; a sister, Jean (Paul) Cermak of Millstadt, IL; her mother-in-law, Dolores, nee Karban, Procasky of Freeburg, IL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Robert and Judy John of Freeburg, IL, Frank and Janet Whitaker of Belleville, IL, and Rich and Cherie Procasky of Troy, MO; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends; and two very loyal canine companions, Jena and Gigi. Memorials may be made to any animal shelter of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Cremation was held in accordance with Sue's wishes. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL Service: A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Cutters Bar & Grill, 239 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL, 62221.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020