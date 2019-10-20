|
Sue Schuette Sue P. Schuette, nee Bozsa, 92, of Smithton, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born July 24, 1927, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo, IL. Mrs. Schuette was a loving mother, an attentive homemaker, and a strong woman. At the age of 53, following the death of her husband, she went back to school, acquired a real estate license, and went to work to successfully support her family. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, celebrating birthdays and get-togethers with her sisters, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sue was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Francis J. "Pete" Schuette, whom she married May 12, 1948, and who died on August 5, 1980; her parents, Charles and Anna, nee Kisaszondy, Bozsa; 11 siblings, Elizabeth (Garvin) Bruce, Mary (Frank) Eberling, Ann (Steve) Kiszely, Charles (Ethel) Bozsa, Wilma (Vincent) Dinga, John (Elaine) Bozsa, Mike (Ruth) Bozsa, Kay Beelman, Rose (Paul) Heimrich, Andy Bozsa, and Albert Bozsa, in infancy; and Schuette family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Surviving are four children, Geri (Mark) Diaz of Waterloo, IL, Ann (Mike) Bergmann of Freeburg, IL, Kathy (Mike) Frosch of Hawthorn Woods, IL, and Brad (Lorrie) Schuette of Smithton, IL; five grandchildren, Lauren Diaz (Steve Speth), Brad (Roey Moran) Diaz, Kerry (Billy) Menn, Nick Bergmann, and Sarah Frosch; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Olivia Diaz; a brother-in-law, Frank Beelman; a sister-in-law, Clara Bozsa; and many beloved nieces & nephews. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Southern Illinois and to the wonderful staff at Oak Hill for the tender loving care given to our mom. Memorials may be made to or in the form of Mass offerings. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019