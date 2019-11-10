|
|
Sula Finley Sula Faye Welsh-Finley, nee McGill, 97, of Belleville, IL, born June 18, 1922, in Hutchins, TX, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Finley enjoyed playing cards and traveling. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and was entertained watching their games and other game shows on television. She rejoiced in time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and her faithful canine, Tinker Bell. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene H. Finley; her first husband, John Mark Welsh Sr.; her parents, Albert A. and Emma Mae, nee McGee, McGill; and six siblings, Jewel (Virgil) Thomas, Ina Lee (Joe) Fannin, Euna (Ed) Edwards, Lois (Marlin) Martin, Eula Mae (Jack) Redding, and James McGill. Surviving are a son, Dr. John M. Jr. (Carla) Welsh of Lenexa, KS; two daughters, Mary Sue (Gene) Boron of Millstadt, IL, and Kathleen Ann Chambers of Maumelle, AR; a stepdaughter, Donna Jean (Stewart) Frisch of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren, Colin (Stacy) Welsh, Evan (Beth) Welsh, Rev. Raegan (Rev. Scott) Gilliland, Patricia Ann (Todd) Burris, John Patrick Chambers, Eddie (Angela) Boron, and Joseph (Courtney) Boron; 13 great-grandchildren, Severine Welsh, Mattie, Lauren and Ryan Welsh, Andie Jane and Jude Gilliland, Alyssa and Darci Burris, Ashlie (Colby) Jones, Abbie and Jake Boron, and Cooper and Tanner Boron; five great-great grandchildren, Landen Boron, and Madison, Aiden, Gavin and Ian Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family of Sula would like to extend a special thanks to Cambridge Assisted Living for the loving care given to their mother, who they fondly referred to as an elegant lady. The family would also like to give special thanks to the nurses on 4 South at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, for lovingly holding her hands as the angels took her into heaven. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, Il. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Mrs. Finley bequeathed her body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019