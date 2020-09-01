Susan Brown Susan N. Brown, nee Taylor, 59, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, October 29, 1960, in Washington, DC, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Susan was a loving wife for 39 years, proud mother of three, and a devoted grandmother of seven. Susan and Gregory where married June 6th 1981 at Andrews AFB MD. They started a family while living in Upper Marlboro MD. In 1994, the Brown family moved to Illinois where Susan began her journey into nursing. Susan began her career in nursing in 1997. Her education was completed with a Master of Science degree in Nursing Education. She worked at various hospitals in the Belleville area, most notably with the heart team at St Elizabeth's Hospital, the operating room at Anderson Hospital, and the Cardiac stress lab at Memorial hospital. Susan was loved by many and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Courtney T. Brown, father, Franklin M. Taylor, Sr., and father-in-law, Richard Harvey. Surviving are her husband, Gregory Brown of Belleville, IL; sons, Andrew (Penny Hill ) Brown of Belleville, IL, and Matthew C. Brown of Belleville, IL; mother, Ann J. Taylor of Grafton, WV; brothers, Franklin Taylor, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, and William Taylor of Clinton, MD; sisters, Nancy (Ed) Mason of Fredericksburg, VA, and Cindy Taylor- Bolyard of Grafton, WV; mother-in-law, Janet M. Harvey; grandchildren, Galin Hill, Lilli Lacina-Brown, Ryleigh Brown, Lucas Brown, Jackson Brown, Emma Brown, Theodore Brown. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorial Gathering: Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.