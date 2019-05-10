Home

Susan DuVall Obituary
SUSAN DUVALL- Susan M. DuVall, 52, passed away May 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-8pm., May 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 10-11 a.m., May 15, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2019
