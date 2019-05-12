|
Susan DuVall Susan M. DuVall, nee Stephens, 52, of Collinsville, IL, born on July 1, 1966 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence. Susan was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles David and Elizabeth Marie, nee Holshouser, Stephens, Sr.; a brother, Charles David Stephens, Jr. Surviving are her husband, Russell E. DuVall, whom she married on October 10, 2001 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL; a daughter, Nichole DuVall of Collinsville, IL; brothers and a sister, Mark Stephens of Collinsville, IL, John Michael (Karen) Stephens of Collinsville, IL, Mary Beth (Terry) Wilson of Collinsville, IL and Stephen Paul Stephens of Collinsville, IL. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Building Fund or . Visitation: Will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019