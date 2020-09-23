Susan Fizer Susan Ann Short Fizer, 85, a lifelong resident of Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after a valiant battle with the limitations of Alzheimer's disease. Sue was born June 24, 1935, to Glen and M. Marguerite, nee Jenkins, Short. She was a devoted and lifelong member of Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church. Sue graduated from Notre Dame Academy during which time she was a proud member of the Bellettes All Girl Drum and Bugle Corps. She continued her education at SIU- Carbondale, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and later earned her Master's degree in Education from SIU- Edwards- ville. Sue began her teaching career as a special education teacher in Cahokia, Illinois. From there, she went on to teach at Signal Hill Grade School, before beginning her 40-year long career as a real estate agent. She was a dedicated Cheerleading Coach for the Althoff Cheerleaders for 35 years, and fondly remembered the three National Championships they won and all the fun they had throughout the years. Her "girls" always held a special place in her heart. When she retired from coaching, she poured her heart and soul into real estate and became a multi-year top seller, where she especially enjoyed helping in coming military families find their new homes. Sue's smile preceded her into every room, she never knew a stranger, and she loved life every single day. She was blessed throughout her life with the gift of conversation and she touched many lives with her leadership and friendship, making lasting and cherished memories along the way. We will miss her loving heart and her beautiful smile. She was preceded in death by a son, Dana Fizer, in infancy; and her parents, Glen and Marguerite, nee Jenkins, Short. Mrs. Fizer is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dan H. Fizer, whom she married on August 24, 1957; her children, Todd Fizer of St. Louis, MO, Jodi Fizer of Jacksonville, FL, and Kyle (Nikki) Fizer; and three grandchildren, Zach, Hayley, and Abby of O'Fallon, IL. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed at one time. Masks are required. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Masks are required. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.