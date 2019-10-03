Home

Susan Henss Obituary
Susan Henss Susan Denise Henss, 62, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL. Susan was born October 16, 1956 in St. Louis, MO to Billy Dean and Virginia R. (Crenshaw) Glass. She married Joseph R. Henss on June 3, 1995; he survives and resides in Swansea, IL. Also surviving is her father, Billy D. Glass; in-laws, Donald and Elaine Ortmann; sister-in-law, Jean (Shane) Reinneck; brother-in-law, David (Melyssa) Henss; and three nephews, Justin Reinneck, Nolan Reinneck and Douglas Henss. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia R. (Crenshaw) Glass and father-in-law, Ralph Henss. Susan worked as a receptionist at Scott Credit Union in Belleville. She also worked for the for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to a . VISITATION: A visitation for Susan will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. SERVICE: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a visitation an hour prior to the service, from 9:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
