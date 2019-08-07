|
Susan Mantz Susan M. Mantz, nee McClenahan, 61 years old of Columbia, IL, formerly of Dupo, IL, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born December 16, 1957, in East St. Louis, IL. She was a benefits manager for Beneflex in St. Louis, MO. Surviving are her sons, Dal (Christine) Mantz & Daren (Mary Rabago) Mantz; her grandchildren, Ella, Olivia, Emerson & River; her sister, Kathy (Dave) Struense; her brother, Colin (Jeniffer Mills ) McClenahan; her mother-in-law, Ellen Mantz; significant other, Denny Williamson; her nephews, Scott Struense & Colin McClenahan II; her nieces, Tara Laidley, Britny (Duane Peoples) McClenahan; her brother-in-law, Kevin (Lora) Mantz; her sister-in-law, Darlene (Rick) Ehrhard; her great niece, Azaela; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mantz, Jr., her parents, Marvin T. & Darlia, nee Gruen, McClenahan and her father-in-law, Donald Mantz Sr. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Asthma Foundation. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. At her request, she was cremated. Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019