Susan McGuire
1948 - 2020
Susan McGuire Susan K. McGuire, nee Plessa, 72, of Smithton, IL, born April 10, 1948, in Alton, IL, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Susan worked for the St. Clair County Court House before her retirement. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Christal Marshall; her parents, Fred F. and Mayme M., nee Avromavich, Plessa; and a sister, Sharon, in infancy. Surviving are her husband and partner for over 30 years, Joseph E. McGuire, whom she married on September 8, 2003, in Pigeon Forge, TN; her children, Kevin Koesterer, Tina Koesterer, Joseph McGuire, Mark McGuire, Julie McGuire, Shannon McGuire, and Richard McGuire; five grandchildren, Michael Freeman, Sean McGuire, Joseph McGuire, Joshua McGuire, and Marcella McGuire; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Tottie (Vicki Young) Plessa; and an aunt, Dorothy Roam. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Per Susan's wishes, cremation services were held. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL, at a later date. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
Burial
Burial
St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery
May 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia Noltkamper
May 10, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to Joe and his family! Our dear sister-in-law will be missed. Hugs.❤
Linda Tim
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends.
mindy
Friend
