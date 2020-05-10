Susan McGuire Susan K. McGuire, nee Plessa, 72, of Smithton, IL, born April 10, 1948, in Alton, IL, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Susan worked for the St. Clair County Court House before her retirement. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Christal Marshall; her parents, Fred F. and Mayme M., nee Avromavich, Plessa; and a sister, Sharon, in infancy. Surviving are her husband and partner for over 30 years, Joseph E. McGuire, whom she married on September 8, 2003, in Pigeon Forge, TN; her children, Kevin Koesterer, Tina Koesterer, Joseph McGuire, Mark McGuire, Julie McGuire, Shannon McGuire, and Richard McGuire; five grandchildren, Michael Freeman, Sean McGuire, Joseph McGuire, Joshua McGuire, and Marcella McGuire; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Tottie (Vicki Young) Plessa; and an aunt, Dorothy Roam. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Per Susan's wishes, cremation services were held. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL, at a later date. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.