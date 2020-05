Or Copy this URL to Share

WEBB- Susan E. Webb, 58, of Tilden, Illinois, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois. She was born in Greenville, Ohio on September 12, 1961. Due to Covid restrictions, service times are pending. Please visit website of Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois for updates.



