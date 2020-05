Or Copy this URL to Share

WRIGHT - Susan Elaine Wright, 63, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto IL. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store