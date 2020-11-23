Suzanne Rautman

March 10, 1938 - November 13, 2020

Lakeland, Florida - On November 13, 2020, Suzanne E. (nee Neveu) Rautman loving mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many, passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Suzanne was born in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Ida Neveu. She grew up with her parents and brother, Jim, in Elmhurst and went to Catholic school run by the Sisters of St. Agnes, a teaching/nursing order. All she ever wanted was to be a nurse, so she entered a program the Sisters of St. Agnes ran in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1959 and returned to Illinois to work at Oak Park Hospital on their med/surg floor.

She moved to Okawville, Illinois in the early 1960's and worked as a nurse for the family funeral home and ambulance service. Later she moved to Addieville and spent the next 20 years working as an RN and office manager for Dr. Polly Teagle's family practice in Belleville. After Dr. Polly retired, Sue closed out her career working at St. Anthony's and St. Elizabeth's Hospitals, as well as part-time as a home health care nurse.

Suzanne was a devoted friend to so many. She never met a stranger and was the ultimate caregiver. She kept up with friends and family activities and news before the age of Facebook with long heartfelt phone calls and regular letter exchanges. Time and distance didn't diminish Sue's ability to show her love of you and that she cared about your life. She lived for many years in Columbia, Illinois with her husband, Darryl, enjoying the time spent with her kids and grandkids. In later years, she moved to Lakeland, Florida to be closer to her oldest son, Mark, and his family.

Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her brother Jim Neveu (Mary) of Vancouver, WA; her sons Mark Lamons (Alison) of Lakeland, FL and Matthew Lamons (Kristine) of Millstadt, IL and daughter Cathy Shubert of Okawville, IL, plus her 11 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Because of the Covid restrictions, a funeral service will not be held at this time.





