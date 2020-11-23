1/1
Suzanne Rautman
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Rautman
March 10, 1938 - November 13, 2020
Lakeland, Florida - On November 13, 2020, Suzanne E. (nee Neveu) Rautman loving mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many, passed away peacefully of natural causes.
Suzanne was born in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Ida Neveu. She grew up with her parents and brother, Jim, in Elmhurst and went to Catholic school run by the Sisters of St. Agnes, a teaching/nursing order. All she ever wanted was to be a nurse, so she entered a program the Sisters of St. Agnes ran in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1959 and returned to Illinois to work at Oak Park Hospital on their med/surg floor.
She moved to Okawville, Illinois in the early 1960's and worked as a nurse for the family funeral home and ambulance service. Later she moved to Addieville and spent the next 20 years working as an RN and office manager for Dr. Polly Teagle's family practice in Belleville. After Dr. Polly retired, Sue closed out her career working at St. Anthony's and St. Elizabeth's Hospitals, as well as part-time as a home health care nurse.
Suzanne was a devoted friend to so many. She never met a stranger and was the ultimate caregiver. She kept up with friends and family activities and news before the age of Facebook with long heartfelt phone calls and regular letter exchanges. Time and distance didn't diminish Sue's ability to show her love of you and that she cared about your life. She lived for many years in Columbia, Illinois with her husband, Darryl, enjoying the time spent with her kids and grandkids. In later years, she moved to Lakeland, Florida to be closer to her oldest son, Mark, and his family.
Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her brother Jim Neveu (Mary) of Vancouver, WA; her sons Mark Lamons (Alison) of Lakeland, FL and Matthew Lamons (Kristine) of Millstadt, IL and daughter Cathy Shubert of Okawville, IL, plus her 11 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Because of the Covid restrictions, a funeral service will not be held at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved