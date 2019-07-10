|
Sylvester Mehrmann Sylvester A. Mehrmann, 87, of New Athens, IL, died July 8, 2019, in New Athens, IL. He was born April 23, 1932, in Floraville, IL. He is survived by his wife Darlou Mehrmann (nee Bruns) (married 65 years); children Darryl (Diane) Mehrmann, Brian (Becky) Mehrmann, Sherri (Matt) Tadlock, grandchildren Dana (Terry) Heimann, Darren (Dana) Mehrmann, and Ethan Tadlock; step grandchildren Allison (Jordan) Gristy and Andrew (Sarah) Lacy; great grandchildren Wyatt Sylvester Mehrmann, Wesley Ray Mehrmann, Wade Lawrence Mehrmann, and Peyton Lane Heimann; step great grandchildren Claire Gristy, Madelyn Gristy, Laurel Gristy, Cannon Lacy, and Luke Lacy; brother Vernon (Sharron) Mehrmann ; niece; nephew; and cousins. Sylvester is preceded in death by his parents Edwin Mehrmann and Margaret Probst (nee Friederich) and step-father Robert Probst. He was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ - Hecker, IL, New Athans School District #60 board member (23 years), and St. Clair County Farm Bureau. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Friedens UCC - Hecker; Hecker Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Southern Illinois Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Friedens United Church of Christ and again from 9 AM until time of service Friday at Friedens United Church of Christ Funeral: 10 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Friedens United Church of Christ in Hecker, IL with Pastor Ivan Horn officiating. Interment at Hecker City Cemetery in Hecker, IL Arrangements handled by QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019