|
|
Sylvia Jones Sylvia E. Jones, 100 of Troy IL passed away on Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019. Sylvia was born on October 30, 1919 in Pomona IL. She worked for Hunter Packing Co for 18 years, member of 1st Baptist Church Maryville and the co-ed Sunday school class. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison Tripp, and Myrtle (Randolph) Tripp, her 1st husband Carl Ellis and second husband Arthur "Art" Jones also preceded by a daughter in law, Sandy Ellis, 4 brothers and 2 Sisters. Surviving are her children; William "Bill" Ellis, Lila (Harry) Switzer and Ronald (Pat) Ellis, 10 Grand Children and 9 Great Grand Children. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.herrfuneral.com Service: Friends may call on Sunday Dec, 1st from 4:00 until 8:00 PM Herr Funeral Home Collinsville IL. Additional visitation will be held on Monday Dec 2, at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro IL from 11:00 until 1:00 PM, graveside services will follow in Dutch Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Murphysboro IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019