MCKINNIS- Sylvia D. McKinnis, 87, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be at St. Francis of Assisi, 4556 Telegraph Road in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store