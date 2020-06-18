Tammy Campbell Tammy Christine Campbell, nee Hammonds, 54, of Cahokia, Illinois., born December 3, 1965 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence. Tammy attended Life Community Church in Columbia, IL. A strong, self-less woman with a contagious smile, Tammy went above and beyond to show others that she valued them. As a beloved mother and daughter, she always looked out for the best of her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Edd Hammonds. Surviving are her children, Ashley (Daniel Beison) Hammonds, and Luke and Leia Campbell all of Cahokia, IL.; her mother, Cheryl Hammonds of Cahokia, IL. a brother, Johnnie (Angie) Hammonds of Waterloo, IL.;a sister, Kelly (Elmer) Jennings of Cahokia, IL.; grandchildren, Kendra and Kendal Beison; adopted family, Chuck and Angie Musgrave; several nephews, neices and cousin. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service starting at 2:00 p.m.,, on Saturday June 20, 2020, at Life Community Church, 626 W. Bottom Ave., Columbia, Illinois. with Johnnie Hammonds officiating.