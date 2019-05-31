Services Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719) 471-9900 Resources More Obituaries for Tana Clement Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tana Clement

Obituary Condolences Flowers Tana Clement Tana Rene Clement (Traube) passed away on May 26, 2019, at home in the loving care of her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joe Clement and her three cherished sons, Joey Clement, Tony Clement (Brooke), Nicholas Clement (Sara) and the joys of her life, her five beautiful grandchildren; Trace, Kennedy, Thomas, Emilia, and Samuel. Tana is also survived by her sisters, Taffy Arey and Tracey Littlepage, whose loving care for her over the past five years cannot be measured and for which her family will be forever grateful. She is remembered as a loving sister-in-law to Arlene Larry and aunt to her niece Tally and nephews, Tommy, John, Jacob, Mark, Chris, and Michael. Tana was born on April 30, 1948, in Belleville, Illinois to Jean and John Traube. Tana grew up alongside her two loving sisters and attended Belleville Township High School. Following High School Tana graduated from Western Illinois University where she was also a member of the Tri Sigma Sorority. Following graduation, it was on a Spring Break trip to Fort Lauderdale, FL that she met the love of her life, Joe. After a whirlwind courtship of 4 months, Joe and Tana married on August 14, 1971, and settled into Peoria Illinois, where they started their family and met many lifelong and cherished friends with whom Tana stayed in contact with until her passing. In January 1986, Joe and Tana moved their family to Colorado Springs, CO as they pursued a new business venture as owners of RE/MAX Properties, Inc. As Joe began working with the new company, Tana decided her greatest calling was to raise their three boys. She fulfilled that calling in every way possible and was her family's compass. Tana was the master orchestrator of the Clement boys and their greatest cheerleader. She was always on the sidelines for their endless sporting and life events, documenting their every play-by-play on and off the field. She was the family party and vacation planner, making sure that every milestone was celebrated and special. She raised her boys to be loving and caring men, she was so very proud of them. Tana loved everything about Colorado and the opportunities it provides to enjoy the outdoors. She became a certified Master Gardener, pouring her love and knowledge of plants and flowers into her own amazing garden and volunteering for the CSU Extension. She could be found spending countless hours tending to her own garden, or watching the hummingbirds that loved to visit her many feeders. She loved to share this love for the outdoors with others, especially her grandchildren. She played an active role in teaching them along with many others the benefits of nature. Her garden was the place she chose to spend her energy even through her final years. Tana was an avid card and tennis player, both games she enjoyed with her many close friends. Tana had an amazingly close group of friends, many of whom she has known for the 33+ years she lived in Colorado Springs. She had endless adventures with these special ladies. They were with Tana through so many of life's milestones, both the best of times and when she needed their loving care during her cancer battle. She cherished these friendships and her family will be forever appreciative for the endless love and care they provided to Tana and Joe. Tana was greeted in Heaven by her mother and father, Jean and John Traube, her aunts and uncles and the friends who have passed before her. Service: A celebration of Tana's life will be held at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave, on Sunday June 2, 2019, at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that anyone inclined to make donations to please donate to The Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park. In Memory of Tana Clement. Swan-Law Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries