Tanner Hackstadt SSgt Tanner Wade Hackstadt, 23, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 while stationed in Charleston, SC. Tanner was born June 6, 1996 in Maryville, IL. He was a 2014 graduate of O'Fallon Township High School and was a member of the golf team all four years there. Besides golfing, Tanner enjoyed hunting and watching his beloved St. Louis Blues. He also had a deep passion and was known to "bleed blue" for law enforcement. Tanner was a Staff Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force and within the six years he served, he traveled all over Europe and was deployed to Turkey. Tanner's contagious smile would light up any room. Tanner was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gary Hackstadt and Paul Reynolds. Surviving are his parents, Chad and Paula (nee Reynolds) Hackstadt of O'Fallon, IL; brothers, Chase Hackstadt of O'Fallon, IL and Brant Hackstadt of O'Fallon, IL; girlfriend, Ashley Allen of South Carolina; grandmothers, Judy Hackstadt and Judi Reynolds; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials may be made to Badge of Honor Memorial Foundation at bohmf.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Don Long officiating. Burial with full military honors to follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019