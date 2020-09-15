1/
Teana Hubbard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUBBARD - Teana L. "Penny" Hubbard, 77, of Granite City, IL passed away September 12, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born August 8, 1943. In celebration of her life, a private service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. A Public drive through visitation will follow from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrngements by Irwin Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved