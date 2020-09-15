Teana Hubbard

HUBBARD - Teana L. "Penny" Hubbard, 77, of Granite City, IL passed away September 12, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born August 8, 1943. In celebration of her life, a private service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. A Public drive through visitation will follow from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrngements by Irwin Chapel.



