MISAELIDIS- Teckla "Tillie" Misaelidis, age 98, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. In celebration of her life, private funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with Father Nicholas Finley officiating. Interment will be in Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.



