Ted Eilerman

EILERMAN - Ted L. Eilerman, 78 of Collinsville, IL, born September 2, 1942 in Granite City, IL, passed away September 18, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Memorial Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be at 12 noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home.



