Ted Eilerman Ted L. Eilerman, age 78 of Collinsville, IL, born September 2, 1942 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Ted served for more than 32 years as an administrator at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, including 17 years as President and CEO. He also served on the boards of Union Planters, the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Foundation, Junior Achievement and FOCUS St. Louis. He was the past President of the Granite City Optimist Club, past Chairman of the Southern Illinois Industrial Association and Tri-City Civic Alliance and the Tri-Cities Area United Way Campaign. He was also the President of the Leadership Council of Southern Illinois and is the past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Illinois State Hospital Association. In his retirement Ted continued to be an active member of the community and served on the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission and was a board member of Eden Village Retirement Center. Ted's awards include the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award in 1970; the Illinois Hospital Association's Outstanding Public Service Award in 1979; the Department of Health Care Administration's Honorary Membership Award - St. Louis University 1986; the De La Roche Award from the Board of Directors at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in 1991; and Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County's Citizen of the year in 2001. But what Ted was most proud of, was his family. He exemplified what it meant to be a family man and during their childhood he could regularly be found on the sidelines coaching his children's sports teams or planning for the next family vacation, usually to Disney World. He cherished his grandchildren and was known to always keep their favorite treats on hand for whenever they would visit; he would light up with joy at his given title of "PaPa". Ted was a loving and supportive husband who willing went along on many adventures with Peggy, his wife of almost 46 years, and looked forward to their yearly journey to Florida together. He valued time with his family above all and was content to share a meal and a laugh with those he loved. Ted was also an avid sports fan and his mood changed with the win record for the Cardinals and Blues, 2011 and 2019 were great years for all. He loved his friends, golf, music, and living life to the fullest. Ted was a distinguished man and all who knew him felt his generosity, love, and humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Georgiana nee Moses Eilerman. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy nee Deckard Eilerman, whom he married November 9, 1974; his three children, Brett Eilerman of Edwardsville, IL, Tricia (Robert Brotherton) Benker of Glen Carbon, IL and Stacey Eilerman of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Ally, Chase, Gia and Theodore; two sisters, Patty (Bill) Beard and Mary Lou Eilerman both of St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St Elizabeth Health Foundation Scholarship Program and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Memorial Visitation: will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Memorial Mass: will be at 12 noon on Saturday September, 26, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, with Father Rob Johnson celebrant.