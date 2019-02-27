|
Ted William Samples Ted Samples Sr passed away peacefully February 22, 2019 in Swansea Il. He is proceeded in death by his wife Freda J Samples. Ted is survived by his 3 children Ted W Samples Jr, Jeanette Millinor , Dianne Black (spouses) and 8 grandchildren with 19 great grandchildren. Condolences may be left online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Ted was very proud to be a Master Mason for the shriners for over 50 years Service: Private burial will be at the Johnson City Lakeview cemetery next to his beloved wife.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019