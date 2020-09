ANDRES - Teresa Lynn Andres, 62, of Millstadt, IL, passed away September 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3-6pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at the funeral home. Cremation to Follow. Inurnment in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL



