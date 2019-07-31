|
Teresa Graebe Teresa M. Graebe, nee Waeltz, of Belleville, Ill., born July 27, 1959 in Belleville, passed away in her home July 27, 2019. Teresa was a unique soul with an artistic designer's personality. She enjoyed gardening, interior design, fashion, rehabbing antique furniture, cooking, reading, and shopping. She was always working on a project and had the creative talent to turn ordinary items into something beautiful. But above all, family and her pets were extremely important to her. She was preceded in death by her son Alexander Graebe and her step-father Charles Smith. Surviving are her son Patrick Graebe of Belleville, Ill., mother Clementine Smith of Fairview Heights, Ill., siblings Linda (Mark) Morse of Tampa, Fla., Gerald (Ruth) Waeltz of Lebanon, Ill., and Richard Waeltz of Lebanon, Ill., former husband Kurt (Dana) Graebe of Swansea, Ill., and step-brothers and -sisters Linda (Gene) Bock, Donna White, Barbara (Tim) Peters, Michael (Sue) Smith, Sandy (Ted) Wemhoener, and David Smith. Memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois. Please sign the guestbook at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: Friends may call 5 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 10 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the funeral home, with Rev. James Nall officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, O'Fallon Township, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 31, 2019