MATYAS- Teresa Matyas, nee Stevenson, 58, died on June 22, 2020. Visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. June 29, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. June 29, 2020, from the funeral home for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Saint Peter, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arr. by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
