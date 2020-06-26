Teresa Matyas
Teresa Matyas Teresa Matyas, nee Stevenson, 58, of Belleville, IL, born February 14, 1962, in St. Louis, MO, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Teresa studied in Culinary Arts and was a CNA for several years. She enjoyed watching and collecting movies. Teresa had Neurofibromatosis and fought a courageous battle all her life. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Megan Stevenson; and her mother, Charlotte Stevenson. Surviving are her husband of 10 years, Scott Matyas; two sons, Nicholas Joseph (Laura Rudolph) Kreiter, and Isaiah Hechenberger; a daughter, Shenandoah Hechenberger; two grandchildren, Cameron and Dominic; her father, Nicholas (Jacquelyn) Stevenson; two brothers, Nicholas A. (Lisa) Stevenson and Richard A. (Mary) Stevenson; a step-brother, Joseph (Casandra) Roy; a step-sister, Jocelyn M. Roy; two nieces and a nephew, Jordyn, Sara, and Nicholas James Stevenson; a step nephew, Anthony Joseph; and a step niece, Riley; Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Saint Peter, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral
10:45 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Peter
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
