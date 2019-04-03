Terrence Eugene "Terry" Hobbs Colonel USAF (ret.) Terrence Hobbs died at 1:10 a.m. on February 28, 2019 at Blake Hospital, Bradenton, FL, from a fall causing traumatic injuries sustained at his home. He was 86 years old. Born to Lucille Russell, Granite City, IL, Terry graduated from Granite City High School in 1950. He began his working life at Granite City Steel; enlisted in the U.S. Navy; attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Bainbridge, MD; U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1957, 5th Company; obtained an M.S. in Industrial Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, PA in 1964. Terrence was a Registered Professional Engineer, State of CA. At graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, married Eleanor F. Frame on June 8, 1957, the love of his life since 1953 when they met. He began a career as a Civil Engineer that took he and his family when possible to OH, AL, CA, AK, Germany, South Vietnam, Thailand, the Pentagon and finally Andrews Air Force Base, MD retiring as Major Command Base Civil Engineer in 1984. In his military career he was awarded numerous medals and commendations for his work; one in particular from the President of South Vietnam in 1966 for his outstanding work with the 23rd Vietnamese Air Force Wing. Col. Hobbs worked for Jacobs Engineering Group, Pasadena CA from 1984-1987; U.S. Congress; House Appropriations Committee; S & I Staff as an investigator 1987-2006. Colonel Hobbs was presented the Granite City Wall of Fame award in 2006 for his exemplary military accomplishments. Fully retired he and his wife became "snowbirds" traveling back and forth from their home in Alexandria, VA to FL for 16 years, becoming full time residents of FL in 2017 where Terrence served as a Board Member of EC-1 Perico Bay Club. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor; son, Barry; grandson, Terrence Eugene Hobbs II and his wife, Aurea; great granddaughter, Antonella; daughter-in-law, Denise Santoni; cousins Randall Irwin and wife Linda, John Irwin, Sandy Shaw and husband Bob, Bill Russell and wife Judy and relatives in FL, NJ, IL, MO and Brazil. Terry also enjoyed spending time with special friends T.T. and Snowflake. He is predeceased by son, Bryan T. Hobbs in 1996. Service: Memorial services will be held at a date TBD at Arlington National Cemetery. Local arrangements were handled by Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com



