|
|
Terri Hall Terri M. Hall, nee Riedel, 54, of Swansea, IL, born January 10, 1965, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at her residence. Terri had a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Business degree. She worked at Washington University School of Medicine as a Lab Technician before her retirement. Terri was a loving mom. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Pete" F. Riedel; a brother, Robert A. Riedel; her father-in-law, Raymond E. Hall, Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Bambi L. Moore. Surviving are her husband, Timothy D. Hall, whom she married on November 3, 1990; a daughter, Samantha J. (fiancé E.J. Pisarski) Hall; her mother, Esther R., nee Schomaker, Riedel; a sister, Kellie J. (Tom) Dekarske; her mother-in-law, Eileen Y. Hall; a brother-in-law, Raymond E. Hall, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Jodi J. (Paul) Viglaski; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019