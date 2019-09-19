Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Terri Hall Obituary
Terri Hall Terri M. Hall, nee Riedel, 54, of Swansea, IL, born January 10, 1965, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at her residence. Terri had a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Business degree. She worked at Washington University School of Medicine as a Lab Technician before her retirement. Terri was a loving mom. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Pete" F. Riedel; a brother, Robert A. Riedel; her father-in-law, Raymond E. Hall, Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Bambi L. Moore. Surviving are her husband, Timothy D. Hall, whom she married on November 3, 1990; a daughter, Samantha J. (fiancé E.J. Pisarski) Hall; her mother, Esther R., nee Schomaker, Riedel; a sister, Kellie J. (Tom) Dekarske; her mother-in-law, Eileen Y. Hall; a brother-in-law, Raymond E. Hall, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Jodi J. (Paul) Viglaski; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
