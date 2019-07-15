Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Terri Taylor

Terri Taylor Obituary
Terri Taylor Terri L. Taylor, nee Fanning, 60, of Belleville, IL, born March 15, 1959, in Granite City, IL, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at her residence. Terri worked for more than 20 years for Target, where she retired as a manager. She enjoyed crafting of all kinds and particularly liked collecting and working on dollhouses. Recently she enjoyed collecting and taking time to watch the fish in her aquariums. Above all else, Terri loved time spent with her family, particularly her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth, nee Kurtz, Fanning; and a sister, Ruth Ann Sloan. Surviving are her husband, Mark Kueck; three sons, Eric (Angela) Taylor of Kentucky, Dustin (Melissa) Kueck of Texas, and Kevin (Alexandria) Kueck of California; seven Grandchildren, Madison, Johnathon, Elijah, and Jacob Kueck, Ava and Alivia Taylor, and Austin Gettings; siblings, Edward Fanning, David Fanning, Earl Fanning and Martha Branham, and their families; and a special aunt, Marcia Christensen. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 15, 2019
