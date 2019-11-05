|
Terrie Brown Terrie L. Brown, age 60 of Collinsville, Il, born September 29, 1959 in Centreville, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence. Terrie was formerly employed at A.G. Edwards and most recently at the Caseyville Inn. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Bird; maternal grandfather, Curtis L. Brooks; and paternal grandparents, H. Douglas Brown, Jr. and Nancy (nee Wilson) Brown. She is survived by two sons: Kyle Bird and Dylan Bird, both of Collinsville, IL; two grandchildren: Caden Bird and Braxton Bird; parents, H. Douglas Brown III and Carolyn (nee Brooks) Brown of Collinsville, IL; maternal grandmother, Aileen Brooks of Collinsville, IL; a sister, Cynthia (Benjamin) Bodimer of Emlenton, PA; a brother, Randall (John Martinelli) Brown of St. Louis, MO; best friends: Dave and Marge Crockarell and Jane Vogt; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the and will be received at the funeral home. Condolonces Barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be 12pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Strong officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019