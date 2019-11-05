Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrie Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrie Brown Obituary
Terrie Brown Terrie L. Brown, age 60 of Collinsville, Il, born September 29, 1959 in Centreville, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence. Terrie was formerly employed at A.G. Edwards and most recently at the Caseyville Inn. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Bird; maternal grandfather, Curtis L. Brooks; and paternal grandparents, H. Douglas Brown, Jr. and Nancy (nee Wilson) Brown. She is survived by two sons: Kyle Bird and Dylan Bird, both of Collinsville, IL; two grandchildren: Caden Bird and Braxton Bird; parents, H. Douglas Brown III and Carolyn (nee Brooks) Brown of Collinsville, IL; maternal grandmother, Aileen Brooks of Collinsville, IL; a sister, Cynthia (Benjamin) Bodimer of Emlenton, PA; a brother, Randall (John Martinelli) Brown of St. Louis, MO; best friends: Dave and Marge Crockarell and Jane Vogt; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the and will be received at the funeral home. Condolonces Barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be 12pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Strong officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -